‘Not right’: Teacher faces charges after coworker finds gun in her purse at school

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — A teacher appeared in court on Friday after a gun was discovered in her purse while at school

On May 17, another teacher found a gun in Melissa Butler’s purse. Now, she is suspended from her job with pay and faces charges of felony possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to court documents.

Patricia Batton’s granddaughter attends the school next to Bessemer City Central, where Butler was first hired last year as a fifth-grade teacher.

Batton told Channel 9 ‘s Ken Lemon she worries about what could have happened if a student had found the gun instead of another teacher.

“It will get in their hands and they will shoot one of the classmates or even the teacher herself,” she said.

Lemon couldn’t get hold of the school’s employee manual. But the student handbook says, “The board will not tolerate the presence of weapons or destructive devices, bombs or terrorist threats, or actions that constitute a clear threat to the safety of students or employees.”

“It’s not right,” Batton said.

She worked at a daycare for 17 years and said she would never bring a gun to a school or daycare. She said a teacher with a gun had the potential to be confusing if there were a threat on campus.

“There is lockdown procedures and none of them call for weapons,” Batton said.

Friday’s quick hearing worked to ensure Butler had an attorney and understood the charges. She is currently out on bond and will return to court in June.

