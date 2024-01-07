Charlotte communities celebrate Dia de los Reyes

CHARLOTTE — Members of Charlotte’s Latin, Spanish and Hispanic communities celebrated Dia de los Reyes on Saturday.

Also known as Three Kings Day, the Christian celebration marks the day when the three wise men arrived with gifts for newborn Jesus.

Fiestas Patrias, a nonprofit, partnered with the Levine Museum of the New South and Manolo’s Bakery to host the celebration at the VAPA Center in Uptown.

“If you were like me who may have been unfamiliar with Three Kings Day, you can come here and learn more about celebrating others holidays and culture,” said Courtney Whiteside with the museum.

Manolo’s Bakery prepared the Kings Day Cake, or Rosca de Reyes, for the celebration. It’s a special circular cake topped with powdered sugar with a plastic baby figurine hidden in the batter.

In some traditions, you have to cook tamales for friends on Candelaria Day on Feb. 2 if you ge the baby figurine.

