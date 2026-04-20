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1 shot, 1 hit by vehicle at University City shopping center

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com
By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to a hospital on Monday afternoon in University City after reports of a shooting and a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at a shopping center, MEDIC said.

ALSO READ: 1 seriously hurt in crash in University City, MEDIC says

It happened along Harris Houston Road at University City Boulevard.

Both people had life-threatening injuries and were taken to Atrium Health CMC.

Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe went to the shopping center where there were a lot of police officers canvassing the parking lot. It appeared part of the investigation was at a barber shop.

Channel 9 has not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected, but they happened at the same time at the same location.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jonathan Lowe

Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

Jonathan is a reporter for WSOC-TV.

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