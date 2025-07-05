Charlotte community members gather to call for justice for teen victim of drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE — People across the Charlotte area gathered on Saturday to call for justice for a teen girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting at the end of May.

Nevaeh Carter was shot and killed at 17 years old in a drive-by shooting on May 31 at the intersection of N. Graham Street and Craighead Road. She was a student at Monroe High School with dreams of becoming a doctor.

The police have yet to arrest anyone in connection with her death.

Family members gathered alongside the community group MARCUS, or Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support, on Saturday afternoon at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Headquarters.

Organizers said they were hoping to call attention to Carter’s murder and ask for the public’s help.

Her family said they do not believe Carter was a target. They think she was an innocent bystander.

“It has been extremely tough, like a bad nightmare or a dream trying to wake up from it,” her mother, Jamie Cureton, said. “It’s everyday, lifelong effects, daily effects. Every day I live for Nevaeh... Someone knows they need to come forward and do what God would want them to do.”

The family said it hopes someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

