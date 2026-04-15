Charlotte laundromats offer free services for National Laundry Day

CHARLOTTE — As part of National Laundry Day, volunteers with The Laundry Project are helping families by doing theirs for free.

Organizers say they want to take the burden off families who have to choose between buying food and paying for laundry.

“All the machines are going to be set to zero,” Jake Martin, with LaundroLab, said. “We have some volunteers that are going to hand out some free laundry bags, some free pods, help people get their loads started.”

Three Charlotte-area locations are participating: the LaundroLab laundromats on Beatties Ford Road and Albemarle Road, as well as The Laundry Room on East Arrowood Road.

The event runs until 2 p.m.

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