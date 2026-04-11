Charlotte council weighing $320K contract for splash pad maintenance

CHARLOTTE — Summer is getting closer, and Charlotte City Council is getting the city’s fountains and splash pads ready.

City leaders will vote on Monday to spend more than $320,000 on a contract with Ponds R Us.

The contract covers maintenance, repairs, cleaning, and operational services at several spray grounds and fountains, including the one at McColl Park Uptown.

Here are the splash pads and spraygrounds in Charlotte:

Clarks Creek Park - 5435 Hucks Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Cordelia Park - 600 E 24th St., Charlotte, NC 28205

First Ward Park - 301 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Latta Park - 601 E Park Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203

Nevin Park - 6000 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Veterans Park - 2136 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

West Charlotte Park - 2401 Kendall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216

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