Charlotte couple wins big on Netflix game show, scores dream prizes

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte couple is celebrating after winning big prizes on a Netflix game show.

Joey and Scott Linwell are kicking off a year-long adventure in 2026 after competing in the fast-paced trivia contest, “What’s in the Box?”

The show, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, puts players through trivia and other challenges to win prizes.

Among the Linwells’ prizes was a trip to Paris with a $25,000 shopping spree, a trip to Finland to watch the Northern Lights with a reindeer and dog sled experience.

The couple also won VIP passes to Coachella and Bonnaroo with a $25,000 Ticketmaster credit and $300,000 in Bitcoin.

VIDEO: Local man wins $2 million in scratch-off ticket bought in Cornelius

Local man wins $2 million in scratch-off ticket bought in Cornelius

©2025 Cox Media Group