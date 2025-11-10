Charlotte woman wins $4 million from scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH — Swati Amin, of Charlotte, won a $4 million prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket purchased at BJ’s Food Mart in Asheville.
Amin chose to receive her winnings as a lump sum payment of $2.4 million, which resulted in a take-home amount of $1,722,008 after state and federal tax withholdings.
The Carolina Black Premier scratch-off game, which began in July, offers three $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes. Currently, two of the $4 million prizes and all six $100,000 prizes remain unclaimed.
Amin bought her winning ticket after finishing her shift at BJ’s Food Mart, where she sometimes works.
