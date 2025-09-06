Charlotte distribution to close, lay off dozens of workers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte facility is expected to close and lay off all 58 employees in November.

Essendant Co. is set to permanently close its facility at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive, affecting 58 employees, as part of a business downsizing.

The closure, which will result in the termination of all employees at the Charlotte facility, is expected to occur on or within 14 days after Nov. 7. The company has stated that these terminations will be permanent, and employees will not have bumping rights for other positions.

The notice was issued to satisfy any obligations under the WARN Act and similar laws, but it does not explicitly confirm compliance.

None of the employees at the Charlotte facility is represented by a labor union or any other collective bargaining representative.

