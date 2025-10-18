Charlotte Douglas Airport hosts annual Runway 5K

CHARLOTTE — Some runners in Charlotte took a unique route Saturday, surrounded by planes and the breathtaking backdrop of the city’s skyline.

The Runway 5K helps fund ‘airport opportunity scholarships’ at Central Piedmont Community College.

This year, they raised more then $80,000. The race sold out in three hours, with 1,800 people buying tickets.

“Gives the community a look at the airfield in a unique way,” said Ted Kaplan, the chief business aviation officer at Charlotte Douglas. “They are able to run this race on a course that cuts across our airfield. They’re running amongst the airplanes, construction projects. It gives them an inside experience at the airport that you just never get.”

Since 2019, the event has raised more than $200,000 and sent more than a dozen students to college for free.

VIDEO: Crews respond to emergency situation at Charlotte airport

Crews respond to emergency situation at Charlotte airport

©2025 Cox Media Group