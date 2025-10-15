Local

Charlotte Douglas Airport refuses to display Homeland Security’s political video

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is refusing to play a political video blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

The decision is due to its digital content policy, and a North Carolina municipal law, which prohibits political messaging in the airport, Charlotte Douglas officials said on Tuesday.

The Homeland Security video is supposed to be displayed at TSA security checkpoints.

Other airports including, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Chicago, are also declining to show the video. Raleigh’s airport is reviewing the request.

The government shutdown halted routine operations and left some airports scrambling with flight disruptions.

