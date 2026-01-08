Charlotte Douglas Airport to welcome new 14,000-square-foot Capital One Lounge

CHARLOTTE — A new 14,000-square-foot Capital One Lounge is set to open at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), enhancing the passenger experience at the growing facility.

The lounge will be located on the mezzanine level of Concourse A, near Gates 21–29. It will feature regionally inspired dining and design, expansive airfield views, locally influenced menus, a full-service coffee bar and dedicated workspaces.

“We are pleased to welcome Capital One to the roster of lounges in Charlotte,” said Chief Ted Kaplan Business and Innovation Officer of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The opening of the Capital One Lounge at CLT contributes to a growing network of airport experiences provided by the company, which includes lounges at Dallas-Ft. Worth, Wash. Dulles, Denver, Las Vegas and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Further details regarding the lounge’s construction schedules and official opening date are yet to be confirmed.

