Charlotte-Douglas International Airport holding triennial emergency drill

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is holding it triennial emergency drill Saturday morning.

At 9:15 a.m., the airport will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise that is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years.

The drill will include participation by emergency responders, airport personnel, tenants, and other stakeholders. Law enforcement, MEDIC, and fire officials will be at the site to participate.

All drill activities will take place in a controlled area away from the public so as not to impact normal operations. Airport signage will keep passengers in the know about the events.

The airport sent out a message on social media this morning to warn those in the area that, though there will be an influx of emergency personnel at the airport, it is not a result of a real emergency.

