Charlotte Douglas preps for spring break rush

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for more than 1.68 million passengers during the spring break travel period from April 2 to April 12. More than 7,900 flights are expected to depart the facility during the 11 days.

While the total passenger forecast is about 3% lower than in 2025, the airport is seeing an 8% increase in local departing traffic. Of the 838,000 total departing passengers expected, approximately 325,000 will originate their travel from Charlotte. Peak travel days are projected to be April 2, April 3 and April 12, airport officials said.

Travelers may face longer security lines because of the impact of a partial government shutdown on Transportation Security Administration levels.

Airport officials recommend that passengers arrive at their parking spaces at least 30 minutes before their intended terminal arrival time to account for potential delays.

Real-time security wait times are available on the airport website and mobile application.

Jeff Perry, chief operating officer at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, emphasized the importance of preparation for the holiday rush.

“CLT is committed to helping travelers have a smooth and efficient airport experience,” Perry said. “With an uptick in local traffic and the potential for longer TSA wait times, we encourage passengers to plan ahead, arrive early and use all of the available tools for ease of travel.”

The airport is currently experiencing a shift in its passenger base, with about 35% of travelers starting their journeys in Charlotte. The remaining 65% of passengers connect through the airport, a figure that has risen approximately 9% over the last 10 years.

Forecasts indicate that about 325,000 of the departing passengers this month will be local residents, which is 25,000 more than the previous year, officials said.

Parking demand is expected to be high and officials are advising travelers to book spaces in advance at parkCLT.com. This recommendation follows a parking rate increase that took effect on March 1. All airport parking decks and lots continue to offer the first 15 minutes of stay for free.

The airport has also introduced several new amenities and services for spring travelers. Etihad Airways launched nonstop service from Charlotte to Abu Dhabi on March 20. On Concourse A, Sugar Creek Brewing opened a new location in February that features a beer brewed exclusively for passengers at the facility.

Significant traffic and passenger impacts will be posted in real-time to the airport’s social media accounts. Travelers can also monitor the CLT Airport App for updates throughout the spring break period.

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