Charlotte drivers face 18-month detour as Shopton Road bridge is replaced

CHARLOTTE — A heavily traveled road in southwest Charlotte will be closed for the next 18 months as the North Carolina Department of Transportation begins work to replace the bridge on Shopton Road over Coffey Creek.

Drivers like Harrison King are facing significant detours, with GPS indicating it will take about 15 minutes to navigate around the closure. King noted the importance of the road as a shortcut for the local area.

“I wish they put up any kind of announcement ahead of time,” King added, expressing frustration over the lack of prior notice.

King also pointed out the challenges of getting to and from work due to ongoing construction.

“This is gonna be a wild inconvenience to go anywhere in South End, Uptown,” said King.

The NCDOT accelerated the start of the bridge replacement project after recent repairs revealed the bridge’s deteriorating condition.

“I’m just speechless and grateful that nothing has happened,” said Burnadette Johnson, another local resident, regarding the bridge’s condition.

The closure is part of broader infrastructure improvements in Southwest Charlotte, including road construction related to the airport expansion.

The bridge closure on Shopton Road is expected to cause significant disruptions for local drivers, but the infrastructure improvements aim to enhance safety and accommodate future growth in the area.

