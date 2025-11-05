Charlotte explores possibility of professional tennis stadium

CHARLOTTE — A professional tennis stadium may soon be coming to Charlotte.

Councilman Malcolm Graham told reporters Wednesday that community partners met last week to discuss potentially building a facility in the River District.

Graham says he has been talking to Ben Navarro who owns tennis facilities in Ohio and Charleston.

The project would be built in part with tax dollars from the hospitality fund.

More details are expected in early 2026.

