Charlotte entrepreneur Mac Lackey buys Spanish pro soccer team

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte entrepreneur Mac Lackey is the new owner of Spanish pro soccer team Algeciras CF, he confirmed to CBJ in an interview.

The sale price was not disclosed. Lackey has long dabbled in various aspects of international soccer and has spent extensive time in Spain. In March, he became a minority partner in Algeciras CF. Now, he is head of a new investor group that has purchased 100% interest in the club.

Lackey became involved with Algeciras CF last year and has spent the months since attending matches and learning the ins and outs of the team’s business.

