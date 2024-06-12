Local

Charlotte extending hours for paid on-street parking

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Saturday parking will come at a price in two popular Charlotte areas

CHARLOTTE — Get ready to pay for more hours if you’re parking in metered spots on Charlotte’s streets.

A spokesperson with the city of Charlotte told Channel 9 on Wednesday that the city is extending the time that the public will pay for “on-street metered parking spaces.”

The city says it will start charging for metered spots until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Currently, on-street parking is free in metered spots after 6 p.m. Monday.

The change is part of the city’s new budget, Channel 9 previously reported.

SEE THE PLAN >> New fiscal year budget could bring parking changes throughout Charlotte

Officials haven’t said what date the new times will start. Right now, the city is in the planning stage to install new signage about the updated times.

This doesn’t affect parking spots that aren’t controlled by the city or a private entity.

A spokesperson said once the city figures out the date, there will be notice online and through the Park Mobile app.

