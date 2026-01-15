Charlotte eyes NBA All-Star game return after $245M Spectrum Center renovation

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are looking to host the NBA All-Star game again.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, this comes after the Spectrum Center’s $245 million arena renovation.

Charlotte and the Spectrum Center hosted the game in 2019.

At the time, it was the city’s most lucrative sports tourism event, bringing in nearly $62 million in tourism.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ Intuit Dome will host this year’s NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15.

