Austin hosting MLS All-Star game ahead of Charlotte’s 2026 date

CHARLOTTE — The Major League Soccer All-Star Game is set to kick off in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, with the city expecting over 20,000 attendees.

Charlotte is preparing to host the MLS All-Star Game next year and is closely observing Austin’s approach to the event.

“What are those moments in that planning process in the delivery of the event that we can curate that’s really special,” said Will Pitts, CEO of the Charlotte Sports Foundation.“We’re projecting 20 million for the city and state here in Austin,” said Drew Hays, Executive Director of the Austin Sports Commission.

Austin’s hosting of the MLS All-Star Game includes showcasing its live music scene, organizing youth clinics, and setting sustainability goals such as a cleanup day.

Pitts and his team from Charlotte are attending the event to understand Austin’s unique and authentic approach to hosting.

There’s nuance to every event that I don’t think you can truly appreciate until you experience it firsthand," Pitts said. “We want to come and understand Austin has approached this event that’s unique and authentic to Austin.”

