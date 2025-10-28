Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood talks confidence, home crowd going into playoffs

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is set to host New York City FC in the first round of the MLS playoffs on Tuesday night and team captain Ashley Westwood is confident the team can defend their home-field advantage.

Charlotte FC won nine consecutive games this season, a historic feat that has secured them home-field advantage in the playoffs.

“When you do that no matter what league you play in, you win nine games back to back, it is the sign of a good team,” said Westwood.

Having fan support will be another key for Charlotte as they enter the playoffs.

“When our fans turn up at the back, we normally turn up, so I’m crying out for support on Tuesday, but it does make a huge difference,” Westwood said.

Westwood joined Charlotte FC just one year into the club’s existence, with a vision to change the culture and leave a lasting legacy.

“I said that I will give everything I’ve got for this football club, for this city,” Westwood said.

Westwood credits the calm demeanor of the manager for helping the team stay balanced and focused, allowing them to rebound and achieve their goals.

The unique atmosphere at Charlotte FC’s stadium has played a significant role in the team’s success. Westwood praised the city’s support and the club’s efforts in creating an environment where players feel accepted and energized by the fans.

Charlotte FC’s match against New York City is set for 6:45 p.m. tomorrow.

