Charlotte FC hosts New York City FC in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

CHARLOTTE — New York City FC will face Charlotte FC in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in Charlotte.

Charlotte FC finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 19-13-2 record, while NYCFC secured the fifth spot with a 17-12-5 record. This match marks the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with NYCFC having won the last encounter 2-0.

Charlotte FC has been strong against Eastern Conference opponents, boasting a 15-10-1 record.

The team ranks ninth in the conference with 141 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

In contrast, NYCFC holds a 15-8-3 record against Eastern Conference teams and is undefeated at 6-0-2 when scoring two goals in a match.

Key players for Charlotte include Idan Gorno, who has scored 11 goals and provided three assists this season. Wilfried Zaha has also contributed with four goals in the last 10 games.

For NYCFC, Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista leads with 17 goals and two assists, while Nicolas Ezequiel Fernandez Mercau has added three goals in the last 10 matches.

Charlotte enters the match with an 8-2-0 record in their last 10 games, averaging 1.4 goals per game and allowing just 0.7 goals.

NYCFC, on the other hand, has a 6-4-0 record, scoring 1.6 goals per game but conceding 1.5 goals on average.Injuries could play a role in the match, with Charlotte’s Pep Biel and NYCFC’s Nico Cavallo, Malachi Jones, and Keaton Parks all sidelined.

As both teams prepare for this crucial playoff match, the outcome remains uncertain, with each side looking to capitalize on their strengths and overcome key injuries.

