Charlotte FC GM Zoran Krneta optimistic about new season

INDIO, CALIFORNIA — Ahead of upcoming season, Charlotte FC’s GM said current roster “most competitive” they’ve had.

Charlotte FC’s general manager said he has high hopes for the season as they gear up for this weekend’s preseason friendly at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown was in Southern California and spoke with GM Zoran Krneta about his expectations for the club.

“The name of the game is always for us to get better every year,” Krneta said.

Brown asked, “I’m curious as you watch a preseason friendly, what are you looking for?”

“I’m just looking for zero injuries,” Krneta said. “That’s first and foremost. The second thing I’m looking for, to see how the young players, the new players, fit into the system.”

Krneta offered insight on several players on this year’s roster, including the return of midfielder Pep Biel.

“Seeing Pep Biel coming back fully fit. No issues. No injuries. Nothing, brilliant,” the GM said.

Rising star Idan Toklamati will enter this season in the No. 9 jersey.

“Nine is signifying the star striker of the team,” Krneta said. “No. 10 is the star midfielder and creator, and No. 9 is the goal scorer.”

Among recent signings, Krneta said new midfielder, Luca De La Torre, from the U.S. men’s national team, adds a different dimension.

The club also added a veteran presence with new centerback Henry Kessler three years after their first try.

“First of all, he has 130 games in MLS, so that’s experience there,” Krneta said.

“We thought we needed another starting player at that position, because (Morrison) Agyemang is young, and is not proven yet,” Krneta said. “Privett has done a good job for us. He’s a really, really good player, an MLS caliber player, and obviously, Tim Ream.”

Brown asked, “How close are you to where you would like this roster to be?”

“I think it’s close,” Krneta said. “I think this team is the most competitive team we’ve had, barring injuries. Hopefully, there are no injuries, and everyone is fit. I think we have a very, very strong team.”

He added, “To be honest, I can’t wait for the season to start.”

You can watch Charlotte FC’s matchup with Minnesota at 1 p.m. Saturday on our sister station TV64.

