Charlotte FC prepares for new season with Coachella Valley Invitational

INDIO, Calif. — The Charlotte Football Club got an early match in California Saturday ahead of the official Major League Soccer season.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown is following the Coachella Valley Invitational, and how this club hopes to bounce back from last season’s playoff exit.

Both Head Coach Dean Smith and General Manager Zoran Krneta told us the biggest priority is to leave California with guys fit and healthy.

They played the starters through the first half, and about 20 minutes into the second half.

Charlotte FC faced off with San Jose.

The temperature at the time of the match was 83 degrees. That matters because Smith told Channel 9 the snow and ice back in Charlotte did have an impact on training.

He says the ground was much harder. They also cut back on sessions.

Smith said when the guys got back, he addressed the heartbreak from their early playoff exit last season.

But that’s where they draw the line. They’ve got a fresh start.

The time in California is crucial to help integrate players they just signed.

We asked Smith what supporters should expect this season.

He listed two things: consistency from the group and to lose less games.

They play one more game against Minnesota next week, then the season opener at St. Louis two weeks from Saturday.

