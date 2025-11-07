Charlotte FC hosting New York City FC in decisive playoff match

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC faces a decisive playoff match at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night, where a win will propel them to the next round, while a loss will end their season.

The club, led by captain Ashley Westwood, enjoys the advantage of playing at home, where it boasts the best home record in Major League Soccer.

“We need to turn up, though. It’s not about the fans, we have to start well, and give the fans something to cheer,” said Ashley Westwood.

“Score more than them. It’s a simple game still. We’ve got to make sure we do the basics really well,” Head Coach Dean Smith said on the match.

In their previous game in New York, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made a pivotal save that kept their season alive, allowing Charlotte to force this decisive game three. The team is counting on the support of their fans, often referred to as the ’12th man,’ to create a special atmosphere at the stadium.

Charlotte will face the Philadelphia Union in the next round if they get passed New York.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte FC star Adilson Malanda talks next playoff match, plans for future)

Charlotte FC star Adilson Malanda talks next playoff match, plans for future

©2025 Cox Media Group