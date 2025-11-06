Panthers’ Rico Dowdle turns penalty flag into purpose

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers star running back Rico Dowdle is turning a fine from the NFL into a mission for good.

Referees flagged Dowdle for thrusting his hips during a touchdown celebration in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

However, the NFL bans celebrations of a sexual nature.

After the fine, Dowdle said he started a GoFundMe as a joke but then turned it into a fundraiser for Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.

Children’s Home Society works with adoption agencies and foster families providing education and prevention programs for kids.

