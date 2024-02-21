Charlotte FC loses a major sponsor

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is starting the season down a major sponsor: Centene Corp. is no longer backing the team after two years with the Major League Soccer club.

The St. Louis-based health-care company signed with Charlotte FC in October 2021 — 14 months after starting construction on a planned $1 billion, 3,200-job East Coast headquarters in University City. In August 2022, Centene abandoned those plans, citing a shift in corporate strategy as well as changing workplace habits caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Charlotte Business Journal previously reported the multi-year agreement was worth $5 million to $7 million annually, the largest sponsorship other than lead partner Ally Financial Inc.

“Right now, we’re actively seeking a replacement,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue told CBJ.

