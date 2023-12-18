New Charlotte FC coach says his goal is to make players better

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has entered a new era.

For the third time in three years, there’s a new head coach in town. But Dean Smith said Monday that as he steps into the role, the turnover doesn’t have him worried.

From the Charlotte FC President to its Sporting Director, the organization has made it clear —



LaBue: Qualifying for the playoffs on the last day was not good enough



Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown was in the room Monday as Smith was officially introduced.

During the opening statements, Charlotte FC’s front office made it very clear that qualifying for the playoffs on the last day isn’t good enough. The goal is to host the MLS Cup, which is why they hired Smith.

Smith brings in more than a decade of professional coaching experience, including the Premier League. He said Monday he was excited by the challenge to help build a legacy, especially with a club like this one. Charlotte FC is approaching its third year in the MLS.

Smith said he attended a Charlotte FC match 18 months ago and loved it. He even walked in with supporters.

He said his main goal is to make players better.

Smith also shared a laugh over his legendary name.

“If you Google, you’ll find the UNC coach,” Smith said. “I believe if I’m half as successful, I would’ve done a good job.”

Smith was asked if he had any concerns with being the third head coaching hire in three years. He laughed when he said his mind was a long way from getting fired before he was hired, but he also said he can’t judge what happened before -- he wasn’t here.

