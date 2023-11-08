Charlotte FC ‘parts ways’ with head coach

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has announced it has “parted ways” with its head coach, Christian Lattanzio Wednesday morning.

The club announced it has also parted ways with assistant coach Andy Quy, according to a press release.

“We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the Club,” said owner David Tepper. “They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC.”

“A thorough and comprehensive search for the club’s next head coach will begin immediately,” said Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time.”

Charlotte FC has not announced an interim head or assistant coach.

