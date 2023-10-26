Charlotte FC drops wild card match to New York Red Bulls, 5-2

HARRISON, N.J. — Charlotte FC lost their first-ever playoff match on Wednesday night against the New York red Bulls by a score of 5-2.

The club clinched its spot in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a win over Inter Miami on Oct. 21.

On Wednesday, the club will be in New Jersey to face the New York Red Bulls for the Eastern Conference wild card match.

If Charlotte wins, they’ll earn a place in the first round of a best-of-three series against FC Cincinnati.

