Newly signed Charlotte FC defender Henry Kessler sits down with Channel 9

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is just two weeks away from kicking off the new MLS season.

They are currently in California with some of the top clubs from around the league for the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown sat down with newly signed center back Henry Kessler, who is still getting used to his new squad.

"I wanted to come to a team that had title aspirations, that was in a position to do that, and I feel like we can achieve that here," Kessler said.

Kessler is entering his seventh season in the league.

