Charlotte FC secures first win of season with 3-1 victory over Austin FC

CHARLOTTE — If nothing else, there was plenty of drama to go around at Charlotte FC’s first home game of the season.

They had a red card, an own goal, and that was just in the first half.

Charlotte FC kicked off the first of five straight games at Bank of America Stadium and just like old times, the place was rocking.

They were scoreless into the 29th minute with Austin FC down to 10 men after picking up the red card.

Charlotte FC was able to take advantage, courtesy of Wilfried Zaha with the assist to Idan Toklomati, who’s wearing the number nine this year. He scored his first goal of the season.

Then Charlotte’s Morrison Agyemang, on a miscue to goalie Kristijan Kahlina, scores a goal for Austin.

The score was 1-1 into the second half. Pep Biel scored and brought Charlotte to a 2-1 lead. After further review, the officials call a handball on Brandt Bronico. That wiped the goal off the board. They’re back to being tied, but Biel was far from being done.

With an assist from Liel Abada, Biel scored in the 68th minute. In the 93rd minute, he scored again. Finishing 3-1, Charlotte FC secured their first win of the season.

It doesn’t get easier from here. Charlotte is back at home next week, hosting the reigning champions, Inter Miami.

