Charlotte FC looks to bounce back with homefield advantage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will host its first home match of the season on Saturday.

“I believe we’ve got what it takes to go and win this league,” Westwood said. “There’s not a team that scares us.”

The team has one draw, one loss and at least 30 more matches to go.

“We had a meeting on Wednesday,” Westwood said. “We watched a video, back. Things were said. Things were ironed out and now there’s clarity going into Saturday, which is what you need as a team. If training is anything to go by, we should have a good chance.”

Brown: “What do you know about this club that gives you that assurance?”

Westwood: “I know what we can do. Here at The Bank. I think if you look through the starting 11, you’ve got the USA Nationals captain, that shows what this team got. We’ve got Wilford Zaha. We’ve got Toffolo. We’ve got Nathan Byrne who’ve all played at top levels in England, so we’ve got the experience. It’s about staying calm and showing what we can do here. I always said judge us after the five home games.”

