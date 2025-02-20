Charlotte FC signs defender Mikah Thomas to first pro contract

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has signed defender Mikah Thomas to his first professional contract through 2026, with club options extending to 2029.

Mikah Thomas, a standout defender from the University of Connecticut, was selected by Charlotte FC as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. His signing follows an impressive preseason performance with the team.

“We’re excited to sign Mikah to his first professional contract after an impressive preseason with the First Team,” said General Manager Zoran Krneta. “Mikah has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic and has proven to us that he is ready for professional football.”

Thomas, who turns 20 on Friday, made 26 appearances for the UConn Huskies, contributing one goal and three assists. He also gained professional experience with Jacksonville Armada’s U-23 squad, scoring in a U.S. Open Cup match against Miami United FC.

With Thomas’s addition, Charlotte FC aims to bolster their defensive lineup, integrating him into their successful player development pathway.

VIDEO: Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha joins Charlotte FC on loan until 2026

Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha joins Charlotte FC on loan until 2026





©2025 Cox Media Group