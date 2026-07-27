‘A real honor’: In a club first, Charlotte FC trio among players named to MLS All-Star roster

CHARLOTTE — For the first time in club history, Charlotte FC has three players selected to the MLS All-Star roster, giving the hometown team a major presence in Wednesday’s All-Star game.

Charlotte defender Tim Ream, Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood will each represent the club on the national stage, while the city has an opportunity to showcase its growing soccer culture.

“You look at how big the World Cup actually was, how many eyes were on every game, in every city, how many people were invested in it, on and off the field, and it’s amazing,” said Ream, who recently served as captain for the US Men’s National Team.

“It just shows what this club’s doing, the players we can now attract,” Ashley Westwood added.

“To be mentioned as an MLS All-Star, it’s a real honor, and one that will represent this club very proudly.”

Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel said he shared the announcement with family and friends after learning of the honor and was equally impressed by the caliber of his All-Star teammates.

“I know they have a lot of quality (and) I like to play with players like this,” he said.

“For us, it’s about setting standards as always,” Ream continued. “For the three of us, it’s a chance to represent, obviously our families, the community in the city of Charlotte, the club, and we get to be the first to do it.”

The five-day showcase extends beyond the sport of soccer, with other events throughout the week, including Community Day and an awards ceremony honoring nonprofit leaders named Hometown Heroes.

“What a great opportunity for the city to showcase itself to a national stage,” said Woody Wilder, Charlotte FC communications director.

“You see the soccer culture that is vibrant here across the Carolinas, and for just club exposure, it couldn’t be better.”

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