Charlotte FC unveils new practice facility

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has unveiled its new training facility.

On Tuesday, the team hosted the grand opening of Atrium Health Performance Park. It’s the club’s home for nearly 200 players and staff across the organization.

“Delivering a first-class training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC was one of our organization’s key objectives this year and we’re proud to unveil Atrium Health Performance Park publicly for the first time,” said club owner David Tepper. “Charlotte FC’s vision is to be a leader across Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch. This investment in infrastructure positions our Club to maximize player performance and professional development, but also allows our facility to be a community asset that embraces our neighbors here in East Charlotte.”

The southeast Charlotte site was selected more than a year ago as the new home for Charlotte FC. Located at 8600 McAlpine Park off Monroe Road, it houses a permanent training facility and business operations for the club.

The decision to move there came less than a month after Tepper Sports and Entertainment -- the ownership group of Charlotte FC -- pulled the plug on plans for a youth academy at the former Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte.

The more than 52,000 square-foot, privately financed facility has six soccer pitches and two half pitches. It is home to the Club’s First Team, MLS NEXT Pro team and the youth academy.

The community will be able to use one of the synthetic turf pitches that is currently under construction.

(WATCH BELOW: 3-year-old cancer patient serves as honorary captain for Charlotte FC match)

3-year-old cancer patient serves as honorary captain for Charlotte FC match

©2023 Cox Media Group