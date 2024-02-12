Charlotte FC unveils new primary kit inspired by the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC’s new uniforms look like they could be an artist’s topographical map of the Carolinas.

The club unveiled its new primary kit for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Monday, providing an updated look that draws inspiration from the states’ unique environment.

Photos shared on Monday show multiple shades of blue, which the team says “are what you’ll find as you explore from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlantic Coast.”

“The ‘Carolina Kit: Explore’ is for those who have been with us during preseason in Charleston, at our inaugural match at Bank of America Stadium, on a weeknight in Greenville and everywhere in between,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue in a statement on Monday. “But this kit is also for those who will experience us for the first time as we continue to build our fan base and reach across the Carolinas from mountains to sea.”

The team announced pre-sale on Monday, and online orders can be placed starting at noon on Feb. 17. The new kits will be available in-store next Monday.

