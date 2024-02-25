Charlotte FC wins first regular season game, remains undefeated under new coach

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City continues its reign in soccer after Charlotte FC won its first regular season match on Saturday night.

Playing at home at Bank of America Stadium with the skyline lit blue in the background, the club defeated New York City FC 1-0.

Before the game, new head coach Dean Smith said he wanted to build on the preseason momentum and confidence in the club.

With that momentum, they successfully “defended the fortress,” winning the home opener for the first time in club history.

This win marks a continued undefeated streak from the preseason. They’ve shut out all opponents in their last four matches, not letting a single goal in.

More than 62,000 fans showed out for the home opener. Many fans sported the new jersey, an homage to the Carolinas - From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Lowcountry.

Charlotte FC plays three away games before taking the pitch at Bank of America Stadium against Columbus Crew on March 23.

