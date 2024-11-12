Charlotte FC’s Kristijan Kahlina named 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina has been named the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday.

Kahlina is the first-ever Charlotte FC player and Croatian to earn an individual MLS year-end award, finishing the season with 121 saves and 12 shutouts.

According to American Soccer Analysis, Kahlina had the second best individual goalkeeping season in MLS since 2013.

During the 2024 season, Kahlina was the only goalkeeper to rank in the top five in both saves and goals against average).

He also became the first Charlotte FC player to play every minute in a season and made his 100th appearance for the club on Oct. 19 against D.C. United.

The Croatian goalkeeper helped anchor the best defense in the Eastern Conference, propelling CLTFC to its highest points tally (51).

Kahlina is just the fourth European to claim the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honor, joining Roman Burki (Switzerland), Vito Mannone (Italy), and Jimmy Nielsen (Denmark).

The MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players.

Hugo Lloris from LAFC and Patrick Schulte from Columbus Crew finished second and third in the voting.

