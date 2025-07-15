Local

Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang transferring to Derby County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Patrick Agyemang, Jonathan Sirois Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang, center, scores a goal past CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) as defender Joel Waterman (16) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Charlotte FC won 2-0. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond/AP)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang is transferring to Derby County in the English Football League for a record fee in franchise history.

The 24-year-old forward will join Derby County on a permanent transfer, with Charlotte FC receiving a reported $8 million plus add-ons.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charlotte FC could lose one of its rising stars

In his two and a half years with Charlotte FC, Agyemang rose from being selected in the MLS SuperDraft to earning a spot on the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Agyemang departs as the second-highest scorer in Charlotte FC history, having netted 22 goals during his tenure.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte to host 2026 MLS All-Star Game, source says)

Charlotte to host 2026 MLS All-Star Game, source says

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read