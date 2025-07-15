Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang transferring to Derby County

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang is transferring to Derby County in the English Football League for a record fee in franchise history.

The 24-year-old forward will join Derby County on a permanent transfer, with Charlotte FC receiving a reported $8 million plus add-ons.

In his two and a half years with Charlotte FC, Agyemang rose from being selected in the MLS SuperDraft to earning a spot on the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Agyemang departs as the second-highest scorer in Charlotte FC history, having netted 22 goals during his tenure.

