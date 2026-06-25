Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream talks USMNT captain experience

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC center-back Tim Ream is speaking to Channel 9 as he helps lead the U.S. men’s national team as a team captain.

They have wins over Paraguay and Australia. They are now moving on to the round of 32, where they play the third-place team from one of five possible groups.

Ream says he and his teammates are feeling good and described overwhelming emotions playing matches on U.S. soil.

“I’ve got goosebumps actually thinking about it,“ Ream said. ”I’ve never heard guys say that the national anthem made them emotional."

He says the team can feel the weight of the moment.

“It’s everything that Mauricio has tried to instill, how important it is to represent the country, and the badge, your nation,” Ream said. “Guys are feeling that.”

The U.S. is back in action tomorrow night against Turkey, and their round of 32 match is set for July 1st.

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