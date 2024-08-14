Charlotte Fire Department to renegotiate contract with MEDIC

CHARLOTTE — We could see a shakeup in how first responders handle medical calls in Mecklenburg County.

The Charlotte Fire Department is looking to end its contract with MEDIC.

The first responder’s contract between the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC has been in place for years.

It is an agreement that says the fire department will respond to EMS calls. It also dictates how much CFD gets paid for these calls.

While multiple fire departments in our area have similar contracts with MEDIC, CFD recently sent a letter expressing the desire to terminate theirs in order to renegotiate its terms.

In a statement, the department said it’s because Mecklenburg County has experienced exponential population and infrastructural growth.

And this led to a “rise in emergency calls, placing additional pressure on their first responders.”

CFD also said the current agreement, while effective at the time of its inception, now requires revision to better meet the evolving needs of the community.

They said they want a new contract to achieve two primary goals: ensure fire trucks are available for true emergencies by reducing their dispatch to low-priority EMS calls and securing fair compensation for first responder services in line with the increasing demands.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that it’s currently reviewing “CFD’s input and how those changes align with the needs of the EMS system as a whole.”

Any change must be considered by MEDIC’s board of commissioners and vetted by the agency’s medical control board.

The boards are made up of members from the county and our local hospitals.

CFD said the public should not expect any changes to the 911 system while renegotiations are happening.

However, if changes are made, MEDIC expects the board to approve them by January 2025.

