Gastonia neighborhood loses key resource after intentional fire destroys Dollar Tree

GASTONIA, N.C. — An intentionally set fire destroyed a Dollar Tree store on York Street in Gastonia this past Sunday. The Gastonia Fire Marshal confirmed the fire was intentionally set.

The incident is under investigation by the Gastonia Police Department, the Gastonia Fire Marshal, and the Gaston County District Attorney.

The Dollar Tree store is described by residents as a vital resource for the neighborhood.

The fire follows a weekend of widespread “fireworks wars” and incidents of “chaos” and “destruction” reported across Gastonia over the past Fourth of July weekend.

Cell phone video captured the Dollar Tree store engulfed in flames mid-day Sunday. The damage to the store was complete.

A neighbor who didn’t want their face shown told reporters they believed they saw the suspect fleeing the building.

The neighbor described seeing “a guy run from the building with no shirt on, black basketball shirt with little dreads.”

Robbie Holt told Channel 9 he has lived in the area for 17 years and highlighted the store’s significance to the area.

“It’s the only dollar store here that’s cheap; everybody goes here, and it’s going to be sorely missed, I promise you,” Holt said. Holt also stated that people who work in the store told him the suspect “dropped a firecracker up in the place.”

Multiple videos posted to social media over the weekend showed people shooting fireworks at each other and at buildings in the Mountain View Apartments, located not far from the Dollar Tree.

Holt observed the activity at the apartments. “Oh yeah, at Mountain View, they acting crazy down there too,” Holt said. Burnt and spent firework shells now litter much of the complex.

Holt suggested implementing measures similar to those in Charlotte. “Just like they doing in Charlotte with that curfew mess, they need to do that same stuff down here and hold the parents accountable,” Holt said.

Another resident expressed concerns about the impact of the store’s destruction. “I don’t understand cause now we don’t have anything, and now you gotta find out how you gonna get food and materials and stuff for your house,” the resident said.

A spokesman for the Gastonia Police Department characterized the investigation as “not just active, but also robust.”

Investigators have not confirmed how the suspect ignited the Dollar Tree fire. As of now, there is no official word on whether a suspect has been identified or if there were other intentionally set fires during the holiday weekend.

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