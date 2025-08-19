Charlotte Fire deploys to NC coast ahead of Hurricane Erin

CHARLOTTE — As Hurricane Erin approaches the North Carolina coast, Charlotte Fire’s Urban Search and Rescue team is headed east to support rescue operations.

The path of Hurricane Erin remains uncertain, but Battalion Chief Josh Johnson says this move is a “pre-deployment” ahead of potential impacts from the storm.

“The state is strategically pushing resources east to areas where they could be needed most,” he said.

Equipped with boats, high water vehicles, and specialized equipment, Charlotte Fire says they are prepared to support swift water rescues and emergency response wherever needed.

Charlotte’s team will be stationed at a staging area in Edenton. They say this destination is “close enough to vulnerable communities yet flexible enough for repositioning.”

“It is about being ready,” Johnson said. “The citizens of this state depend on us. We will not let them down.”

