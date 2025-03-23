Charlotte Fire Marshal issues local burn ban

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office issued a local burn ban Sunday night to work in coordination with an existing statewide ban.

The initial statewide burn ban issued by the North Carolina Forest Service was first implemented on Friday.

CFD officials issued a local ban to implement further safety restrictions to reduce wildfire risks in the city.

Due to increased fire danger, the Charlotte Fire Marshal has issued a local burn ban, effective immediately, in coordination with the statewide ban issued by the N.C. Forest Service.



All open burning is now prohibited in Charlotte, including within 100 feet…

The Charlotte ban was implemented on Sunday night and included a ban on all burning in the City of Charlotte, including within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling.

“While the state’s burn ban restricts open burning across all 100 counties, it does not cover fires within 100 feet of occupied dwellings,” said Charlotte Fire Marshal Kevin Miller. “Given the increased risk of fire, we are extending those restrictions locally to ensure consistency and safety across our community.”

The ban includes all recreational fires, bonfires, fire pits, and warming fires. The only fires permitted are for cooking and must be contained within a grill or outdoor cooking device, attended at all times, and accompanied by ready means of extinguishment, according to a release.

Violating the burn ban may result in fines and court costs, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Marshal’s Office has encouraged those with questions to call 704- 336-2101.

