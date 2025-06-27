Charlotte Fire officials push back on medical calls as contract with MEDIC nears expiration

CHARLOTTE — Fire departments across Mecklenburg County say they’re overwhelmed and no longer want to respond to low-priority medical calls, which is an issue at the center of ongoing contract negotiations with MEDIC. With thousands of non-urgent 911 calls each year, both agencies agree something has to change, but the question remains: who should respond?

Mecklenburg County firefighters said they do not want to respond to minor medical emergencies.

They’ve spent the past year trying to agree on a new contract with Mecklenburg County EMS (MEDIC).

MEDIC said there are about 7,000 emergency calls to 911 each year, which do not require an ambulance.

However, someone must respond. Their question is, who?

In a room filled with Mecklenburg County fire chiefs, they all echoed the same desire to stop responding to low-priority medical calls.

This is why three departments are renegotiating contracts with MEDIC, with two set to expire in July.

The meeting followed one in April, in which all county towns expressed concerns with the current EMS system and its impacts to residents.

“We have limited resources just like MEDIC says they have limited resources,” said Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson. “There are more people moving into the city than ever before and so our services at Charlotte Fire Department are increasing.”

Johnson said that in the last few weeks, MEDIC has reduced the number of low-priority medical calls fire fighters respond to, but it hasn’t made a big difference.

Medical calls are still contributing to extended response times.

“It’s going to take time to reach the true solution,” Johnson said.

John Peterson, executive director of MEDIC, said they lack the resources to handle the medical calls that firefighters are currently answering.

“It isn’t that there is ‘us versus them’ between the fire department and MEDIC,” Peterson said. “What you see is angst about, how do we get where we need to go and what’s the best possible way forward?”

The system has been in place for almost a decade and won’t be an easy fix.

County commissioners recently approved the purchase of 10 new ambulances, but it could take months to see them on the road.

“There has to be some alternative for either sending a fire truck or sending an ambulance or sending both and right, those are alternates and options we have,” Peterson said.

Charlotte Fire and MEDIC’s contract expires on July 9. Charlotte Fire said it sent specific instructions in what they’d like to see before signing a new agreement.

Both agencies said they are committed to finding a solution.

MEDIC has made multiple efforts over the years to save its resources for more important calls.

They’ve created a nurse line and partnered with a ride-sharing service for people who just need a ride to the hospital.

