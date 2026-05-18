Charlotte Fire and Safe Alliance funding at stake in new budget proposal

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s $4.5 billion budget is now in the hands of councilmembers, and ever since city manager Marcus Jones introduced it, there have been two key areas of focus: Charlotte Fire and Safe Alliance.

Charlotte Fire is seeking pay parity. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers are slated for 10% raises. Firefighters are only slated for 7%. The firefighter’s union says both jobs require putting their lives on the line every day, and they should be treated equally.

For the first time in 20 years, Charlotte is not providing funding for one of the region’s most well-known nonprofits, Safe Alliance. Safe Alliance provides 24/7 support for domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault survivors. The city says 39 nonprofits applied for funding this year, and they selected the seven top-scoring organizations to receive funding based on an established criteria.

At-Large Councilmember Dr. Victoria Watlington says two of her top priorities are funding for CFD and Safe Alliance.

She said in a statement, “Our firefighters protect this city. Compensation that reflects that isn’t a luxury; it’s a commitment we need to honor. And on Safe Alliance, I am supportive of the mission and will advocate for meaningful investment, though I recognize the final allocation may not reach the full requested level.”

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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