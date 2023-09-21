Local

Charlotte firefighters battle house fire in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled a house fire in southeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

Firefighters tweeted that they were responding to a fully involved fire at an abandoned home on Paul Buck Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.

Channel 9 has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

