Charlotte firefighters battle house fire in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled a house fire in southeast Charlotte Thursday morning.
Firefighters tweeted that they were responding to a fully involved fire at an abandoned home on Paul Buck Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.
Structure Fire; 3000 block of East Independence Ave; house fully involved on arrival; Station 8 area pic.twitter.com/7ksmwQDpTU— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 21, 2023
Channel 9 has crews at the scene working to gather more information.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
