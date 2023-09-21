Charlotte firefighters battle house fire in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled a house fire in southeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

Firefighters tweeted that they were responding to a fully involved fire at an abandoned home on Paul Buck Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.

Structure Fire; 3000 block of East Independence Ave; house fully involved on arrival; Station 8 area pic.twitter.com/7ksmwQDpTU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 21, 2023

Channel 9 has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

