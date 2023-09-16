Intentional fire in Charlotte home burned $100,000 in property

CHARLOTTE — An overnight fire near The Plaza in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set, according to investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened Saturday around 3 a.m. at the 1400 block of Anderson Street.

CFD reported no injuries from the fire, and no one was displaced from it.

They also say there is an estimated property loss of $100,000.

Dozens of firefighters were able to control the fire in under 15 minutes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

CFD is still investigating the fire. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

