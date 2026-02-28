Charlotte foster dad reshapes nearly 50 young lives despite bias

CHARLOTTE — A foster dad in Charlotte is defying what it means to be resilient.

Peter Mutabazi has changed the lives of nearly 50 children, often in the face of adversity.

He explained how his journey to parenthood has sometimes been met with dirty looks, even police calls.

“I’m safe in my home. But every moment I walk out of my house, I always have to put on different blinders. To know people gonna question me, people are gonna look at me different,” Mutabazi explained.

>>> Mutabazi shares his commitment to giving a loving home to kids who need one, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: ‘Huge impact’: Johnson C. Smith University promotes diversity in tech

‘Huge impact’: Johnson C. Smith University promotes diversity in tech

©2026 Cox Media Group